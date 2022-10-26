State Rep. Barbara Ward Cooper (D-Memphis) has died, the House Democratic Caucus announced Wednesday. She was 93.
Cooper was first elected to the House in 1996. A retired Memphis City Schools teacher, Cooper made education a key focus during her legislative career. She attended Manassas High School in Memphis, Tennessee State University and Jacksonville Theological Seminary.
The lawmaker is survived by daughters Joan Cooper Burnett and Tanya Cooper; grandchildren Reneshia Burnett, Ashlea Burnett Vainqueur and Martez King; various great grandchildren; and other family members. She was preceded in death by her son Carl Cooper and husband of 55 years John Cooper.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my longtime colleague and dear friend, Barbara Cooper” said House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis). “She was a warrior for her community and the City of Memphis, a tireless advocate on education and equality issues and just a delightful person. We will all miss her.”
Details for a memorial service have not been released.
Cooper will remain on the November ballot, with independent Michael Porter as the lone other contender. If she wins, Gov. Bill Lee will call a special election to fill the seat.