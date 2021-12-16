Metro Council finally approved a controversial resolution to fund the management of homeless encampments and to renovate Brookmeade Park with significant amendments. But it is one of six bills to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds — only half of which passed.
Originally drafted to funnel $1.9 million from the ARPA budget Nashville received as one of the 18 cities in Tennessee to get its allocation directly from the federal government, the resolution as approved now gives Metro Parks about $1.2 million. The $700,000 reduction comes with the removal of 120 of 126 cameras, a bulldozer and other items like fencing due to unease over the past three council sessions about whether the bill was initially intended to surveil and forcibly remove unhoused residents. That concern was disputed at the time by Councilmember Courtney Johnston in statements ostensibly contradictory to previous explanations from Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom.
“I still have a big problem with the Eye in the Sky cameras," Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda said. "I think it sets a bad precedent. I also don’t like that it was specifically stated that they were for this particular area because of the homeless camps. […] I can’t in good conscience vote for this amendment.”
Without Sepulveda’s vote or those of seven others, Metro Council still approved Councilmember Dave Rosenberg’s version of the bill with addenda to the bill’s caption that precluded infringements on unhoused residents in the designated, public spaces and without previously included equipment.
The body deferred, however, on another resolution to appropriate $20.2 million from ARPA to the Barnes Fund, a separate catalyst fund and the development of a central database of subsidized housing — all to bolster the development and accessibility of affordable housing. A different proposed version visits the possibility of expanding the allotment to twice as much. Council deferred for further workshopping.
The body also postponed voting on another bill that aims to establish a proposed Office of Housing and Homelessness, which is slated to reappear before Metro Council on April 19. The bill has seen extensive discussion already, including collaboration with Mayor John Cooper, which has yielded a new version proposed and supported by the original bill’s sponsor, Councilmember Freddie O’Connell. Discussion has also been fielded by the Joint Committee of Affordable Housing and Human Services and the Continuum of Care and Homelessness Planning Council. O’Connell intends to bring the Cooper administration’s version to the Barnes Fund Commission.
“I think what I’d like to do is follow what the substitute proposes that we worked on with the administration to ensure that we do have a period to study this but be prepared to take more decisive action as we get closer to the start of the next fiscal year in coordination with the budget,” O’Connell said.
That study will be organized by both Metro Council and Cooper’s team while the aforementioned councils advance further conversation on the subject and stakeholder meetings are held. O’Connell committed to bring forth a new bill to formally codify the proposed study based on the administration’s substitute in the meantime.
That substitute as currently proposed rescinds the original bill’s proposal that the office be created and, instead, commissions a formal assessment of how effective or ineffective the office could be. Within 60 days, if passed, it would appropriate funds for the comparative review process of the proposed office and current human services functions provided by Metro Social Services, Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, Metro Action Commission and Metro Planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.