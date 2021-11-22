Despite Metro Council’s deferral of a bill to not only fund cameras for parks with homeless encampments but also renovate West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park due to contentious confusion about its intent, Mayor John Cooper aims to fix the issue with a federal program and collaboration with nonprofits.
Cooper plans to serve the unhoused population currently inhabiting the encampments established in local parks since 2020 quarantines began by way of Rapid ReHousing, a federally funded program his office reports as already putting 600 Nashvillians in stable housing this year. It has exceeded Metro’s goal of rehousing 400 people for the year, which they achieved within the first six months.
Cooper also credits Metro's “intermediary response model,” which he described via a spokesperson as “a traveling center, called a mobile housing navigation center.
"Community Care Fellowship, one of our partner local nonprofits, sets the center up in a trusted location — like a church or other community site — to provide stable housing and wraparound supportive services in a small-group setting, which is key to long-term stable housing,” he added.
Last week saw the second deferral, however, on a bill to allocate $603,000 for construction equipment — including vehicles intended to clear debris — plus another $480,000 for surveillance cameras and $850,000 for the Brookmeade Park renovation. The deferral came due to Metro Councilmembers and their constituents fearing cameras would be used to surveil the residents at the encampments and that the equipment would be used to remove them before more permanent shelters could be established. The bill is slated to reappear on Dec. 7 after Metro Council’s three-week recess.
Councilmember Courtney Johnston said the COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee of which she is a member ambitiously attempted to bundle together the homelessness appropriations with departmental needs like equipment — including fencing, a bulldozer and Eye in the Sky surveillance cameras, which implied to some a portentous correlation between them. Other Metro Councilmembers deemed this an irresponsible method of hitting multiple birds with one stone at the very least, and they also did not trust the bill, therefore deferring it so that its language can be reworked.
“I understand that the caption of the resolution in my opinion was poorly written, and we as a committee could have done a better job of catching that,” Johnston said. “The intent of the allocation was never for the Parks Department to have any sort of action as it relates to homeless encampments or removing people from their homes as they see them at all. Ever. It was never the intent to have cameras pointed at them; it was never the intent to bulldoze anything.”
Johnston explained that the Parks Department is “severely underfunded” and, thus, very much in need of obtaining all this new equipment regardless of what accommodations are made for those at the encampments. This contrasts starkly with how the committee first presented the legislation at its own meeting a week prior, wherein Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom framed it as a funding request in response to the “homelessness population [having] increased exponentially” at “parks and greenways” since the encampments were started. Referring to the process as “removal” of encamped residents and description of the cameras as being for places where those residents are ostensibly contradicts Johnston’s claim.
“It’s some heavy equipment and then some smaller items to assist our custodial and then grounds maintenance team with clearing encampments,” Odom said at the time. “And when we are working to assist with removal — once folks have been housed or removed — it’s a lot of work for our team. We typically have to rent heavy equipment to get it cleaned out. And then the second part of our request are for Eye in the Sky cameras. […] This request in particular is for locations where we have had instances of homelessness there either in the past or currently.”
Councilmembers contended that the bill did not appear to be requesting funds for simply managing camps or renovating at Brookmeade but, rather, surveilling and then removing encamped residents. In particular, Councilmember Dave Rosenberg, whose District 35 includes Brookmeade constituents, said the expenditures in the bill had nothing to do with solving homelessness.
“It’s important to recognize despite assertions to the contrary, whether you like the expenditures in this resolution or not: They do not seek to solve homelessness in any way,” Rosenberg said. “MNPD West Precinct is doing really compassionate work at the park. Colby’s Army among others is constantly on the ground working so hard in Metro, but we need housing, we need frequent trash pickup at all of our encampments, we need housing, and we need housing. I hope we can turn our focus to getting support of housing built, like now.”
The Bellevue United Methodist Church has helped 14 unhoused people so far, and another group of displaced residents is slated to move into a new Madison location according to Cooper, who touts mobile housing sites and the Rapid ReHousing program as two primary strategies currently in use.
The Homeless Impact Division of Metro Social Services aims to provide both temporary and permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness, and the Financial Oversight Committee — which collects federal COVID-19 relief dollars and recommends how they should be used — suggests the division receive $1.5 million to provide emergency shelters. Co-sponsored by Jennifer Gamble and Johnston, the deferred bill proposes $1 million for the equipment and $850,000 for the Brookmeade renovation.
Rosenberg’s proposed amendment to the bill — filed so late rules had to be suspended to vote on it — aimed to clarify that the funds could not be used for any activity that would result in the removal of homeless people at encampments for any work to be done. Members of the Parks Department and financial oversight committee had already said removal was not their intent for these funds, which Johnston reiterated, and she added that the bill did not aim to watch homeless people with the cameras or bulldoze any structures. Rosenberg sought to solidify commitments to not doing those things within the bill, and Johnston supported his amendment.
Metro Council approved the amendment, which also ensures none of the equipment would be in use until after residents at encampments had been housed in some way. Councilmembers’ lack of faith in the legislation thus far, though, suggests the deferred resolution might undergo significant changes — especially to its caption — before it returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.