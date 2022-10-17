Mayor John Cooper and Tennessee Titans leadership on Monday announced they have agreed to terms on the financing package for a new domed stadium they hope to have constructed on the East Bank adjacent to Nissan Stadium.
Negotiations have been ongoing for months, and the Metro Council still must approve the deal and other aspects of a new stadium’s construction. According to the announcement, the Titans and the NFL will put up $840 million for the project, with $500 million from the state and $760 million in Metro revenue bonds contributing to a project that is expected to carry a price tag of more than $2 billion. The Metro portion would be made up of a new 1 percent hotel room sales tax and a sales tax redirect for transactions conducted in the stadium and on a 130-acre tract surrounding it.
Cooper called the agreement a win, as it lets Metro off the hook for a provision in the 1996 Nissan Stadium lease, which obligates the city to provide a “first-class” stadium for the Titans. Venue Solutions Group, a consulting firm hired by Metro, estimated maintaining Nissan Stadium as a “first-class” stadium would cost between $1.75 billion and $1.95 billion through the life of the lease.
The same company estimated in 2017 that Nissan Stadium would need less than $300 million in upgrades. Venue Solutions Group’s full report is not yet complete, but Managing Partner Russ Simons wrote in a letter to Metro that the company's estimate is “in the order of magnitude of the Tennessee Titans’ consultant’s report.” Cooper initially declined to ask for a second opinion, but the Metro Council pressed the issue.
The deal would have the Titans franchise assume approximately $62 million owed by the city for outstanding maintenance obligations and remaining bond debt under the current stadium lease.
Nissan Stadium demolition costs and the completion of any future stadium-related infrastructure are to be included in the deal, the release note.
The future stadium would rise on a site located east of the current facility and near the interstate loop on what is now surface parking.
Renderings have not yet been released.
Other pieces of the announcement:
- The Titans agreed to “waive $32 million of outstanding bills owed by the city for construction and maintenance performed on Nissan Stadium over the past four years” and pay off $30 million in remaining bonds owed on Nissan Stadium.
- The new stadium would host four Tennessee State University home games each year with a dedicated locker room for the college football team.
- The new lease will run for at least 30 years, with a new stadium potentially ready by the 2026 NFL season.
- The team agreed to cover construction cost overruns.
“Doing nothing was not a legal option for us, and renovating the current stadium proved to be financially irresponsible. So we are proposing a new stadium paid for by the team, the state, tourists and spending around the stadium — not by your family,” Cooper said in a release.
Metro Council approval is not guaranteed, as multiple members have been vocally critical of the proposed new stadium and the process by which it has been shepherded to fruition. Outside groups — both progressive and conservative — have criticized the deal, either as a waste of taxpayer money or as a continued over-emphasis on the tourism and hospitality industry over other community needs.