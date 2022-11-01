LaTanya Channel

LaTanya Channel (left) at the Wedgewood-Houston Farmers Market in October

LaTanya Channel has nearly completed her first month working as Mayor John Cooper’s director of economic growth and small business development

The job, under previous officeholders, was called the director of economic and community development, and most recently it was held by Courtney Pogue.

