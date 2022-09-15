Two months have passed since Courtney Pogue resigned as Mayor John Cooper’s director of economic and community development after a little more than a year.
On Thursday, Cooper appointed LaTanya Channel to replace Pogue as the new director of economic growth and small business development, a new name for the role. She will officially begin on Oct. 3.
Before filling the new position, Channel worked for eight years as the Tennessee director for the federal Small Business Administration. She has close to 30 years of federal and state public service experience.
“We are thrilled to welcome LaTanya, who will be central to advancing a vision for economic development that works for every neighborhood,” said Cooper in a release. “Too many residents are being left behind by the tremendous growth we see in our city, and it’s our job to fix that by focusing on inclusion, small businesses, ensuring opportunity reaches our hard-to-employ population and young people and that we’re increasing the wages of residents who are already here working. We’re fortunate to have someone with LaTanya’s experience and accomplished track record to help us do just that.”
Channel committed to using policy goals centered around inclusion and equity to help find ways to ensure all businesses can benefit from economic development.
“I am excited to work with Mayor Cooper and across Metro to make a meaningful difference across Nashville,” she said.
