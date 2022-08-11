The curiosity of Nashville residents helped bring about a new tool created to offer residents the opportunity to keep tabs on city infrastructure projects.
Mayor John Cooper, District 10 Metro Councilmember Zach Young and the Nashville Department of Transportation introduced the Neighborhoods Improvement Tracker at a Wednesday press conference.
The tracker shows updates for community safety, education, infrastructure and neighborhood projects.
“Any capital project,” Young said. “Meaning anything that we're doing that costs more than $50,000 and has a life of 10 years or more will be on that map for folks to view. The cost and the status of the project and the department responsible for it.”
Davidson County currently has nearly 800 such capital projects underway representing about $3.3 billion of work.
“A lot of times, projects and tax dollars are being spent that folks might not see or realize because it could be improvements to our sewer system, underground and not visible,” Young said.
Young said he thinks the tracker can help constituents like one who called him asking about the status of work on Brick Church Pike and related road closures.
“People are having to take detours and they're figuring out how long that’s going to be the case," Young said. “They don't mind taking a detour because they know that's something that we need to replace. ... This allows me to be able to look at things to help constituents and then allows constituents to be able to look it up on their own and see what else is going on in the neighborhood.
“Folks out in my area, we often feel neglected,” he added. “We see all these shiny new projects going on in other parts of the county like downtown. We get a little jealous maybe of how much money is being spent, but then this allows us to see, here's where Metro’s spending money and what they're doing in our area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In