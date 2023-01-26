cooper

Mayor John Cooper (left)

Mayor John Cooper is proposing hundreds of millions of dollars in spending on capital improvements as part of his 2023 capital spending plan, the mayor’s annual wish list of new projects and renovations around the city.

The most expensive single item on the list is $92 million for construction of a future Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center on Brick Church Pike. The effort to replace the facility currently located near Nissan Stadium will ultimately cost more than $200 million, according to the mayor’s office (read more here).  