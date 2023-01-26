Mayor John Cooper is proposing hundreds of millions of dollars in spending on capital improvements as part of his 2023 capital spending plan, the mayor’s annual wish list of new projects and renovations around the city.
The most expensive single item on the list is $92 million for construction of a future Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center on Brick Church Pike. The effort to replace the facility currently located near Nissan Stadium will ultimately cost more than $200 million, according to the mayor’s office (read more here).
The full list of projects includes $155 million in education-related projects, $140 million for public safety and law enforcement projects and $97.49 million for infrastructure.
The mayor’s office also said the city will spend an additional $84.41 million as part of a capital replacement fund.
“With this year’s capital spending plan, we are doubling down on our prior investments and continuing to put Nashville neighborhoods first,” Cooper said in a release. “Because of responsible, strategic financial management, we can invest in projects like building brand new facilities for Lakeview, Percy Priest and Paragon Mills Elementary Schools, and creating the new Nashville Youth Empowerment Center.
"Significant investments at NDOT and Metro Water Services will continue to improve the core city services that our residents rely on every day," the mayor added. "Making smart investments alongside our city’s growth is essential to creating a Nashville that works for all, and I’m proud to take a big step toward that important goal today.”
On the list:
New schools at Lakeview Elementary and Percy Priest Elementary, plus a “near-total renovation” of Paragon Mills Elementary
$27 million in maintenance and repairs at MNPS schools
$11 million for new Nashville Fire Department headquarters
$4 million for a new barn for MNPD horses
$17.5 million for stonework and construction at Fort Negley