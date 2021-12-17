Metro Government has paid $9 million for the North Nashville site of the Al Menah Shrine Temple and to which it will relocate its Davidson County Juvenile Justice Complex.
The address of the 13-acre property is 1354 Brick Church Pike, with the distinctive, windowless building home to the organization visible from Interstate 65.
The trustees of Al Menah Shrine Temple, which paid $225,000 for the property in 1977, were the sellers.
In October, the Metro Council appropriated $30 million toward the effort, a move that came after an entity that was seeking a 340-unit apartment development on the site ceased that effort.
Lance Bloom, senior vice president with the local office of Colliers Nashville, was the listing broker for Al Menah Temple.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction, but a source who asked to go unnamed confirmed the deal.
The Davidson County Juvenile Justice Complex operates on the East Bank at 100 Woodland St. near Nissan Stadium. It will be moved, in part, to accommodate a redevelopment of the general East Bank (read here).
Known for their support of the less fortunate, and particularly children, Al Menah Shriners seemingly were formally organized in Nashville in 1913. Officials with the fraternal organization have not publicly announced a future home.
