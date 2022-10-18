Vanderbilt University has picked Eben Cathey to lead the school’s relationship with Metro Nashville.
Cathey comes to Vanderbilt from Calvert Street Group. He previously worked at the Metro Codes and Planning Department, in the office of Mayor David Briley and as a foreign service officer for the U.S. State Department.
At Vanderbilt, Cathey’s title is senior director for local relations.
According to Metro records, Vanderbilt is represented by local lobbying firm Jigsaw.
“Eben Cathey has the perfect skill set and deep experience inside Metro government to be a leading voice for Vanderbilt’s advocacy and partnership efforts at the local level,” said Nathan Green, vice chancellor for government and community relations. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we grow our relationships with community leaders and enhance our impact on the Nashville community.”
Education group names government relations VP
Advocacy group Tennesseans for Quality Early Education has hired Rebecca Lofty Woods as vice president for government relations.
The nonprofit organization advocates for educational opportunities for kids from birth to third grade.
In the position, Woods will be the group’s chief lobbyists working with the Tennessee General Assembly. She is taking on most of the job functions of Lee Harrell, who left the organization to become chief of staff to the Montgomery County mayor.
Woods was previously director of health policy for the Tennessee Primary Care Association and assistant director of government affairs for the Tennessee Medical Association.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the TQEE senior leadership team,” said Blair Taylor, president and CEO of TQEE. “Throughout her career, she’s distinguished herself as a knowledgeable and trusted government relations adviser. Her expertise, alongside her passion for early learning, position her well to spearhead efforts to lobby for policies that ensure all Tennessee children birth through third grade get the high-quality early care and education they need to power our state’s future.”