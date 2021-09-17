Lobbying firm and consultancy Stones River Group has added Don Johnson as a principal.
Johnson, who worked in the gubernatorial administrations of Bill Haslam and Bill Lee, joins the firm Oct. 1. In both administrations, Johnson was director of constituent services and community relations. Previously, he was a field representative for GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn and an official with the Tennessee and Shelby County Republican parties.
At Stones River Group, Johnson will rejoin company President Mark Cate, another Haslam administration alumnus. Cate’s list of lobbying clients is long, including Knox County, Nashville SC and Delta Dental.
Johnson will lead the group’s research and reporting efforts, according to a release.
His arrival coincides with the departure of SRG principal Jeremy Harrell, who is establishing a nonprofit focused on adoption policy.
“We’re excited to welcome Don to the SRG team,” Cate said in a release. “He is widely respected with tremendous public affairs and government experience, having served in both Governor Haslam and Governor Lee’s administrations and building a reputation as a ‘favorite political mapmaker’ among Tennessee politicos. We’re looking forward to having him on board to help further strengthen our research and reporting capabilities and provide enhanced services to clients.”
