Various former top state officials have launched a new lobbying and public relations firm.
The Tennessee Journal reports that Blake Harris, ex-chief of staff to Gov. Bill Lee, has established Blake Harris & Associates with Laine Arnold, former communications director and campaign aide to Lee.
Others on the team include David Topping, former chief of staff to the Tennessee secretary of state; Douglas Sellers, previously a U.S. Senate and Trump administration official; and Jessica Bader, an ex-aide to Lee and Bob Corker.
The TNJ reports that clients include Nashville developer Tony Giarratana, restaurant and bar owner Steve Smith, and Ballad Health.
Hagerty announces staff changes
U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty this week announced a series of new hires and promotions in his offices in Washington, D.C., and Tennessee.
Betsy Van Dam has been promoted from scheduling director to deputy chief of staff and confidential assistant. She has worked with Hagerty for more than a decade in the private sector, during his tenure as ambassador to Japan and with the 2016 presidential transition team.
Matthew Apple and Shea Throckmorton have been promoted from legislative correspondent to legislative aide.
Emma Morris, previously an intern and staff assistant, is now deputy scheduler.
New to the staff is Walton Stivender, director of scheduling. She was previously scheduler for Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall.
Michael Manucy has joined the office as legislative correspondent from the office of South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Lauren Ball is a new constituent services representative in Chattanooga. Casey Galoneck and Nick Checker are new military/national security fellows.
“My exceptional staff has helped me serve and represent Tennesseans in Washington with great success for two years,” Hagerty said. “I’m pleased to welcome these new individuals to my staff and announce promotions for others that will continue to support and empower me to advance conservative principles in Washington and to be a strong advocate for Tennesseans across the Volunteer State.”