The Metro Council did not approve a resolution outlining the details of hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention at its Tuesday meeting.
Sponsor Robert Swope, one of the Council’s few Republicans, withdrew the measure. Several Metro Councilmembers publicly said they would not support it after the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Supporters are not giving up, and the RNC host committee is asking Metro Council to reconsider at its next meeting later this month.
“This evening we asked Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s administration to withdraw legislation to approve a contract for Nashville to host the Republican Nashville Convention and allow for additional time to address multiple concerns and objections expressed by Metro Council for the event to take place in Nashville in 2024,” the committee said in a statement. “It is our optimistic view that Nashville is the ideal American city to host one or both of our nation’s nominating conventions and to demonstrate to the world its ability to host civil and respectful public discourse on issues vital to the future of our country. As concerns are sufficiently addressed, we hope that Mayor Cooper and Metro Council leaders will refile the legislation at its next meeting this month.”
Passing the resolution would not guarantee the convention comes to Nashville, as fellow finalist Milwaukee has already passed similar legislation. It also remains to be seen whether Republicans could put on the quadrennial event without cooperation from Metro.
