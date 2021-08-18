U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) has announced two staffing changes.
Christopher Jerrolds, a Savannah, Tennessee native, is rejoining Cooper’s staff as deputy chief of staff. He was previously an intern, staff assistant, legislative correspondent and legislative assistant in Cooper’s office.
He attended Georgetown Law School and left Cooper’s staff in 2019 to work for the New York City Council’s Division of Legal Counsel, followed by posts with the Joe Biden campaign and as legislative director for New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres.
Cooper’s previous deputy chief of staff, Jason Lumia, was promoted to the top job after longtime aide Lisa Quigley announced earlier this year that she was stepping down.
Cooper’s director of special projects, Lindsey Smith, is departing the office to become research and policy analyst for state Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis), the chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus. In that position, she succeeds Malick Gaye, who now works for The Addis Clinic.
Smith joined Cooper’s staff in 2019 as a scheduler and was later promoted to her most recent position. She was campaign manager for Bob Mendes' winning 2019 campaign for an at-large seat on the Metro Council. Akbari, her new boss, was recently added to a fellowship program with Fair Fight, the voting rights group led by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams.
“I am so excited for Lindsey to begin this next chapter. She has a passion for public service and will be an awesome advocate for moving Tennessee forward,” Cooper said in a release. “We are also lucky to have someone with Christopher’s talent back on our team. He knows Tennessee and Washington and will help me better serve the people of Middle Tennessee.”
