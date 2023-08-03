All 35 Metro Council districts are up for grabs Thursday.
As of 9:44 p.m., with early votes some precincts tallied, here are the results as they stand. This page will be updated as more results are available.
* denotes candidates heading to a runoff
District 1
- Ruby Baker- 681
- Sean Dailey- 125
- Rob Harris- 413
- Joy Kimbrough- 2115
- Timothy Thompson- 208
District 2
- Kyonztè Toombs (I)
District 3
- Jennifer Gamble (I)
District 4
- *Davette Blalock- 1378
- *Mike Cortese- 1325
- Brian Sullivan- 543
District 5
- Sean Parker (I)- 2079
- Terri Klingner- 620
District 6
- Clay Capp- 2739
- Brandes Holcomb- 140
- Daniel McDonell- 1982
District 7
- Emily Benedict (I)- 3598
- Danny Williams- 486
District 8
- Martez Coleman- 803
- Deonte Harrell- 865
District 9
- Tonya Hancock (I)- 940
- Stephanie Montenegro- 906
District 10
- Zach Young (I)- 1121
- Jennifer Webb- 1399
District 11
- Joe Delucas- 111
- Sherard Edington- 644
- *Jeff Eslick- 1142
- *Eric Patton- 1086
District 12
- Erin Evans (I)
District 13
- Russ Bradford (I)
District 14
- Jordan Huffman- 1786
- R.J. Mamula- 320
District 15
- Jeff Gregg- 2237
- Dan Jones- 750
District 16
- Ginny Welsch (I)- 1000
- Alexa Little- 906
District 17
- Tonya Esquibel- 396
- Teaka Jackson- 697
- Terry Vo- 1272
District 18
- Tom Cash (I)- 1836
- Angus Purdy- 781
District 19
- Jasper Hendricks III- 377
- Jacob Kupin- 1211
- Jonathan Turner- 309
District 20
- Scott Gillihan- 559
- Rollin Horton- 1629
District 21
- Brandon Taylor (I)- 1105
- Jamel Campbell-Gooch- 538
District 22
- Sheri Weiner
District 23
- Thom Druffel (I)- 3544
- Lisa Williams- 1050
District 24
- Brenda Gadd
District 25
- David Ackerman- 1549
- Jeff Preptit- 2438
- Rolando Toyos- 297
District 26
- Courtney Johnston (I)
District 27
- Robert Nash (I)
District 28
- David Benton- 557
- Travis London- 366
District 29
- *Tasha Ellis- 911
- Jama Mohamed- 268
- *John Reed- 484
- Michele Vetter- 382
District 30
- Sandra Sepulveda (I)
District 31
- Dia Hart- 742
- John Rutherford (I)- 1040
District 32
- Joy Styles (I)
District 33
- Antoinette Lee (I)
District 34
- Luke Elliott- 1416
- Sandy Ewing- 2979
District 35
- Carson Smart- 637
- Jason Spain- 2852