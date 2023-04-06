Davidson County Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite filed paperwork Wednesday appointing a mayoral campaign treasurer.
Wilhoite said she would make a formal announcement in the coming weeks. Her treasurer is former judge and Metro Councilmember Nick Leonardo.
Wilhoite, a Tennessee State graduate, was elected in 2007 to the first of two terms on the Metro Council. In 2016, she was elected countywide as Davidson County property assessor.
Following Mayor John Cooper’s announcement earlier this year that he would not seek reelection, Wilhoite teased a potential run.
The field continues to grow ahead of the May 18 qualifying deadline. On Wednesday, state Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) formally announced her campaign. Metro Councilmembers Sharon Hurt and Freddie O’Connell, state Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville), Republican strategist Alice Rolli, former Metro official Matt Wiltshire, former school board member Fran Bush and former AllianceBernstein executive Jim Gingrich are among the candidates in the race.