Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) has named a special committee to oversee the ongoing redistricting process ahead of 2022 elections.
Like a similar committee in the House, McNally’s includes Democrats, though Republicans hold a super-majority in both chambers and can effectively draw new maps however they choose.
The Senate redistricting committee will be chaired by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin), with vice chairs Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville) and Senate Minority Caucus Chair Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis.
The committee also includes Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin), Majority Caucus Chair Ken Yager (R-Kingston), Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) and Sen. John Stevens (R-Huntingdon).
“This committee will help ensure my commitment to an open and transparent redistricting process. The Republican-led redistricting process ten years ago solicited public input for the first time. That precedent will continue this year,” McNally said. “Every legislator and every member of the public who wishes will have their voice heard in this process. Public input will help the legislature create a fair and legal plan based on the census numbers provided to us. It is a tough job balancing both our federal and state constitutional mandates but I believe this committee and the General Assembly is up to the task.”
Following the 2010 census, Tennessee Republicans also relied on GOP-aligned redistricting gurus when redrawing maps.
The committee will hold public hearings and accept proposed maps from the public. The committee is advisory, and the legislature will begin voting on new maps when members return to Nashville for session early next year.
