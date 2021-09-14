The Davidson County state House seat currently held by retiring Democratic Rep. Jason Potts has its first contender for 2022.
Jeff Preptit, a public defender and the son of Haitian refugees, filed paperwork with the state to establish a candidate committee in House District 59.
The district could look drastically different by the time of the 2022 elections, as state lawmakers are currently considering redistricting maps.
"Growing up in Tennessee, I’ve seen what great things this state can accomplish,” Preptit told the Post. “For my entire adult life, I have been committed to serving my community and seeking to make it a better place by serving as a public defender. I am exploring a run for House District 59 to continue to help cultivate an institutional structure that supports all Tennesseans and works to extend opportunity to every corner of our community and state."
Potts, a builder, missed more than half of the 2021 legislative session and said he would not seek re-election so that he could focus on his career.
Preptit attended Lincoln Memorial University’s law school and Milligan College, where he was elected student body president.
Lawmakers endorse judicial candidates
State Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville) has endorsed former Mayor David Briley’s bid for an open Davidson County Circuit Court judgeship.
Briley, who returned to firm Bone McAllester Norton after being defeated by John Cooper in 2019, is facing Ortale Kelly attorney Wendy Longmire in the Democratic primary for the seat held by retiring Judge Hamilton Gayden.
“During the two decades I have known David, he has shown time and time again that he fights for justice for all of Nashville,” Gilmore said in a release. “In both his public service and law practice, he has a proven track record of acting with integrity, honesty and fairness. It is my honor to support David Briley to be the next 1st Circuit Court Judge.”
Marcus Floyd, the public defender seeking a Davidson County General Sessions seat, recently announced he has received the support of two at-large Metro Councilmembers: Bob Mendes and Zulfat Suara.
"Since I met Marcus, I have seen the strength of his character,” Suara said via Floyd’s campaign. “Marcus is active in the community, leads through service, and shows up for others. Marcus' focus on community makes him well-suited for public service and will make him an excellent judge."
