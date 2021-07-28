In the coming weeks, local Republicans are hosting two prominent national GOP figures.
The Tennessee Republican Party’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner, scheduled for Saturday at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, features a keynote address by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
The following Saturday, the Williamson County Republican Party is holding an event at the Cool Springs Embassy Suites with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
That event, which is sold out according to social media posts from organizers, will feature Pompeo discussing “the failings of the Biden Administration and how he is working to elect conservative leaders across the country,” according to a release.
Pompeo, a former Republican congressman from Kansas who served as CIA director and secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, has, according to some reports, been among the most aggressive of the 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls.
