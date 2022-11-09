Other than the redrawn House District 59, most Davidson County state legislative races were relatively quiet ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
New to the Davidson County delegation are Democrats Justin Jones and Charlane Oliver. Both won competitive primaries in August. Jones was unopposed in the House District 52 general election, while Oliver bested Republican Pime Hernandez on Tuesday in Senate District 19.
Jones, an activist, succeeds Rep. Mike Stewart (D-Nashville), while Oliver, a co-founder of The Equity Alliance, is taking the place of Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D-Nashville).
Elsewhere in Davidson County, incumbent Democratic Reps. Bo Mitchell (District 50), Bill Beck (District 51), Vincent Dixie (District 54), John Ray Clemmons (District 55), Bob Freeman (District 56) and Harold Love (District 58) were unopposed in the general election and will return to the state House. Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) defeated independent candidate Rueben Dockery and will continue representing District 19.
Incumbent Democratic Reps. Darren Jernigan and Jason Powell beat Republican challengers on Tuesday.
After redistricting, Wilson County Republican Sen. Mark Pody saw his District 17 take on a sliver of Nashville, and he was reelected unopposed. Senate District 20 is not up for election until 2024, and incumbent Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) ran unsuccessfully in the 5th Congressional District.