Tennessee lawmakers are beginning the delayed public redistricting process ahead of 2022 elections.
Though Republicans holding supermajorities in both the House and Senate will ultimately control the maps, House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) announced last week the establishment of new select committee on redistricting that includes some Democrats. The group has not yet scheduled its first meeting.
Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville) is chairing the committee and Speaker Pro Tempore Pat Marsh (R-Shelbyville) is the vice chair. House Ethics Counsel Doug Himes will be the committee’s counsel.
The group of 16 House members also includes Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland), GOP Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) and House Finance Chair Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain). The Democrats on the panel are House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis), Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville), Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Nashville) and Rep. John Mark Windle (D-Livingston).
“As we continue reviewing the long-awaited statewide data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, I am excited to announce the first-ever bipartisan House Select Committee on Redistricting,” Sexton said in a release. “The makeup of this panel is representative of the distinctive voices of Tennesseans from across all three grand divisions of our state. I appreciate both my Republican and Democratic colleagues for their work as part of this panel, which will play a critical role in a transparent, public process that will produce both fair and constitutional redistricting plans representative of all Tennesseans.”
A spokesperson for Senate Speaker Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said the lieutenant governor will announce more information on the Senate’s redistricting process in the coming weeks, and McNally vowed to conduct “an open and transparent redistricting process” that includes public input. The goal, McNally said, is to create “a fair and legal plan.”
