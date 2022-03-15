The state House and Senate are continuing to work on proposed regulations that, if enacted, could prevent a Trump-backed candidate from running for Congress later this year.
The House on Monday voted 86-0 (with a handful of members abstaining) to approve a bill that would establish a three-year residency requirement for candidates for U.S. House and Senate. The state Senate previously passed a similar bill, however one significant difference remains between the two versions.
The House, against the wishes of sponsor Rep. Dave Wright (R-Corryton), amended the bill so that the requirements do not kick in until after the 2022 election, while the Senate version would go into effect immediately.
The push is widely understood to be a direct response to former U.S. State Department aide Morgan Ortagus’ new candidacy in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Ortagus moved to Nashville recently and secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump before officially launching her campaign. Another Republican candidate in the 5th District, music video producer Robby Starbuck, also could be prevented from running if the law goes into effect immediately.
Former state House Speaker Beth Harwell (R-Nashville) and retired Brig. General Kurt Winstead are among the current GOP 5th District candidates who would pass muster under the proposed residency requirement.
Longtime 5th District Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) decided to retire at the end of his term rather than seek reelection in the newly redrawn district.
