Former mayoral candidates, fresh off missing the runoff during the first round of voting last week, are starting to get behind the remaining two candidates.
State Sens. Jeff Yarbro and Heidi Campbell, who finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively, expressed support for Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell's bid this week. O'Connell finished in first place, with about 27 percent of the vote.
"I've got Freddie O'Connell's back and hope you will too," Yarbro said on social media, alongside a picture of an O'Connell campaign sign in his yard.
"There is no question that Freddie O'Connell is the right choice in this election," said Campbell.
Former U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, who previously endorsed Yarbro's campaign, also said he is supporting O'Connell. Cooper's brother, Mayor John Cooper, has not publicly supported either candidate.
Meanwhile, former school board member Fran Bush, who finished near the bottom of the pack with a few hundred votes, is backing Alice Rolli's candidacy. Rolli, who finished in second behind O'Connell, is a former Republican aide and campaign official.
Third place finisher Matt Wiltshire, sixth place finisher Sharon Hurt, seventh place finisher Vivian Wilhoite and dropout Jim Gingrich have yet to make their picks in the runoff known.
Rolli and O'Connell issued a joint release Thursday outlining plans for campaign forums during the weeks leading up to the runoff. The duo will participate in eight forums, with the first one having taken place Thursday morning at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The next is scheduled for Aug. 14.