debate

From left: Alice Rolli, Freddie O'Connell, Jeff Yarbro, Jim Gingrich, Sharon Hurt and Matt Wiltshire

It’s been nearly a year since the first candidates for mayor started campaigning, but Tuesday marked a major milestone in the race to succeed Mayor John Cooper, who opted not to run for reelection.

Six of the top candidates in the August election met for a semi-public forum, the first of the cycle, hosted by EO Nashville Tuesday morning at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.