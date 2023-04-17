U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty

U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty

 Photos: Hamilton Matthew Masters

U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty are backing former President Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House.

The two Tennessee Republicans made their endorsements after Trump visited Nashville for a national GOP donor retreat. Both have previously been allies of Trump, with Hagerty serving in his administration as ambassador to Japan before running for Senate with Trump's backing.