U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty are backing former President Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House.
The two Tennessee Republicans made their endorsements after Trump visited Nashville for a national GOP donor retreat. Both have previously been allies of Trump, with Hagerty serving in his administration as ambassador to Japan before running for Senate with Trump's backing.
Other Republican candidates are beginning to emerge, with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley running and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott launching an exploratory committee.
U.S. Rep. John Rose, a Cookeville Republican who now represents East Nashville, and Kingsport GOP Rep. Diana Harshbarger also announced their support for Trump over the weekend.
Last month, Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury on fraud charges related to his alleged hush money payment to an adult film actress. Multiple other investigations related to both his businesses and time in government are ongoing.