We're still sorting through the results from Thursdays elections in Nashville and across Tennessee.
So far, we know who Democrats' standard-bearer will be in the November gubernatorial election, which Nashville Democrats are likely to fill open seats in the state legislature and who won the first partisan school board races in Nashville. We'll add more stories here in the coming days.
Charlane Oliver wins Senate District 19 primary: Oliver beats Jerry Maynard and Ludye Wallace in race to succeed Sen. Brenda Gilmore
Andy Ogles wins 5th Congressional District GOP primary: Republican will face Democrat Heidi Campbell in race to succeed Rep. Jim Cooper
Winners and losers in MNPS Board general elections: Democrats Elrod, Nabaa-McKinney, Mayes and O’Hara Block win in their districts
Jason Martin will represent Democrats against Gov. Bill Lee in November: Surgeon Martin beats Smiley and Atwater in Thursday primary
Michelle Foreman wins Republican primary in House District 59: Foreman will face off against Democrat Caleb Hemmer in the November general
Justin Jones wins state House District 52 primary: Jones bests Porterfield for Democratic nomination, will likely succeed Rep. Mike Stewart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In