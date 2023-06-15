In addition to the mayor’s race, there are 35 Metro Council district races on the ballot on Aug. 3, plus the countywide race for five at-large seats. Runoffs, where necessary, will be held in September.
The voter registration deadline is July 5, and early voting runs July 14-29.
Our sister publication, the Nashville Scene, this week published a guide to 10 of the Metro Council races, including the at-large field.
21 Candidates Vie for the Council’s Five Citywide Seats: A look at the incumbents, familiar names and newcomers duking it out for at-large
Metro’s Largest District Seeks Stability: After a tumultuous few years in District 1, five candidates are battling to replace Jonathan Hall
Knocking on Doors in District 4: Lame duck Swope picks Blalock, while two newcomers look to bring fresh blood
Candidates Pitch Different Versions of Governance in District 6: The East Nashville district faces massive redevelopment — so is local government a battle to be fought or a project to be managed?
Trio Lines Up to Replace Sledge in District 17: Racially and economically diverse district presents unique challenges for candidates
District 19 is Ready for Freddie’s Successor: After eight years, the downtown district gets a new councilmember as Freddie O’Connell bids to be mayor
Incumbent Brandon Taylor Faces a Challenger in District 21: Local organizer and activist Jamel Campbell-Gooch wants to take Taylor’s North Nashville seat
Plaza Problems in District 23: Incumbent Thom Druffel picks up a last-minute challenger
A Three-Way Race to Succeed Russ Pulley in District 25: Preptit, Toyos and Ackerman duke it out in ‘very engaged district’
Two Longtime Residents Face Off in Wealthy District 34: Outgoing Councilmember Angie Henderson is vying for vice mayor