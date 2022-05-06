The new Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building officially opens Friday after several days of partial operations and years of planning, designing and construction.
The federal judiciary moved to the new building at 719 Church St. after decades operating from the Estes Kefauver Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Broadway.
The new building has already been christened with its first protest, as hundreds of pro-choice advocates gathered Tuesday following the release of a draft Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
The process for replacing the Kefauver Building, completed in 1952, was time consuming. Tennessee’s congressional delegation secured funding for the Church Street move in 2015 and initial work began the following year. The Tennessee delegation settled on former U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson as the honoree.
The Church Street property had been eyed as a possible location for the new courthouse for at least two decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.