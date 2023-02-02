Gov. Bill Lee has picked Knoxville attorney Dwight Tarwater to fill an impending vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court.
If confirmed by the legislature, Tarwater will succeed Justice Sharon Lee, who last year announced plans to retire in August 2023.
The appointment means the state's high court will be comprised entirely of Republican appointees.
Tarwater is a partner at Paine, Tarwater, Bickers in Knoxville and the former legal counsel to then-Gov. Bill Haslam. The other finalists for the vacancy were Tennessee Court of Appeals Judge Kristi Davis and Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Tom Greenholtz.
“Dwight is a highly qualified attorney who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court,” Lee said in a release. “His understanding of the judiciary’s appropriate role and commitment to the conservative principles of judicial restraint make him well-suited for the state’s highest court, and I am proud to appoint him to this position.”
Lee simultaneously announced the appointment of Matthew Wilson to a position on the Court of Criminal Appeals. Wilson is an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Tennessee, and his appointment also requires legislative confirmation.