In one of her final rulings before retiring, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled that the Tennessee Code Annotated is exempt from Tennessee public records law.
Lyle’s ruling was not a complete loss for the public records advocates who filed the suit. She also wrote that the TCA cannot be copyrighted, due to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a similar case in Georgia. Lyle also concluded that if the TCA is not exempt from public records law, then LexisNexis, the state contractor that publishes the TCA, is “performing a governmental function.”
Public.Resource.Org and Nashville law professor David Hudson sued LexisNexis in Davidson County Chancery Court in late July, asking the court to force the company to offer the complete and current electronic version of the TCA. LexisNexis representatives have previously declined to comment on the litigation. The state intervened on the company's behalf in the proceedings.
Public.Resource President Carl Malamud said the organization would be appealing the decision.
“It was a very well-written decision; I was very impressed with the oral argument in front of the chancellor,” he said. “Chancellor Lyle was very impressive.”
Tennessee law is publicly available for free, but the annotated version that includes legal history and context is published by LexisNexis on behalf of the state and behind a paywall. In the ruling in the Georgia case, Chief Justice John Roberts described the free, unannotated version of the law as “economy class.”
