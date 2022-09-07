In one of her final rulings before retiring, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle ruled that the Tennessee Code Annotated is exempt from Tennessee public records law.

Lyle’s ruling was not a complete loss for the public records advocates who filed the suit. She also wrote that the TCA cannot be copyrighted, due to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a similar case in Georgia. Lyle also concluded that if the TCA is not exempt from public records law, then LexisNexis, the state contractor that publishes the TCA, is “performing a governmental function.”

