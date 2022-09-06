Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Phil Smith died in his sleep Saturday night, according to judicial officials. He was 62.
Smith had been on the bench since 2009, when then-Gov. Phil Bredesen appointed him to the post. He was reelected in 2010, 2014 and earlier this year.
Before joining the judiciary, Smith was an assistant district attorney early in his career and worked in private practice. He attended Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee College of Law.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, with a celebration of life on Wednesday. Smith is survived by his wife Pam Smith, children Katelynn Smith and Kelsey Roberge and three grandchildren.
Judge John Everett of the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals also died over the weekend, the Tennessee Lookout reported.
