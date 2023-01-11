Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday announced the appointment of Stanley Kweller as circuit judge in Davidson County’s 20th Judicial District.
Kweller, a Nashville family law attorney, fills the vacancy left by the death of Judge Phil Smith last year.
“Stan is a highly qualified attorney, and I value the significant experience he will bring to the 20th Judicial District,” Lee said. “I am confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity and appreciate his leadership.”
Kweller was most recently an attorney at Watkins & McNeilly. Earlier in his career, he was a prosecutor in East Tennessee. He attended Emory University and University of Tennessee College of Law.
Other finalists selected by the Trial Court Vacancy Commission were Stephanie Williams, special master in Smith’s court, and Audrey Anderson, a local attorney.
