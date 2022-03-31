Luvell Glanton’s bid to remain on the ballot for the May 3 primary took a hit when a Chancery Court senior judge denied his case.
Glanton had qualified to run against incumbent Judge Kelvin Jones and challenger Lynne Ingram in the Democratic primary for the Circuit Court Division VIII seat. But Jones filed a complaint with the Davidson County Election Commission claiming that Glanton was not a Davidson County resident before the August 2021 deadline. Along a 3-2 party-line vote, the GOP commissioners voted to remove him from the ballot.
In Chancery Court, Glanton argued that he has been a Davidson County resident since July 2021 — the complaint is based on a house Glanton owns in Williamson County — and that the DCEC exceeded its jurisdiction because political parties should resolve disputes in primaries.
Senior Judge Don Ash, standing in for Davidson County chancellors who recused themselves, denied Glanton’s petition for a writ of certiorari to reverse the DCEC’s ruling. In a 19-page opinion filed Wednesday afternoon, Ash wrote that the commission “clearly has the authority to make such determinations concerning the requirements of candidates to be placed on the ballot.”
The DCEC was initially represented by the Metro Legal Department, but the Tennessee attorney general’s office stepped in on Monday to defend the case.
Glanton filed a late notice with the court asking for clarification on a number of factual issues and plans to appeal the ruling.
If Glanton loses his appeal, only Ingram and the embattled Jones would be left in the race. The judge is currently being investigated by a special prosecutor following allegations of fraud arising from his recent divorce. During the divorce trial, Jones testified to hiding $100,000 from creditors by burying it in his backyard as well as accessing emails from his wife’s work phone. He also admitted to impersonating another man in order to obtain a hotel bill.
On Wednesday, a Nashville Bar Association poll of its members found Jones to have the most respondents rating him “do not recommend” of any candidate in the May 3 primaries.
The case is filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, Part III and is styled Luvell Glanton vs. Davidson County Election Commission. Glanton is represented by John Spragens of Spragens Law. The state is represented by Deputy Attorney General Janet Kleinfelter.
