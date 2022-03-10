Embattled Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones has filed a challenge to opponent Luvell Glanton’s residency, claiming that the attorney doesn’t live in Davidson County.
The challenge stems from a property that Glanton owns in Brentwood, where his mother lives. The longtime plaintiff’s attorney also owns properties in Davidson County.
“Mr. Glanton is a Nashville resident who is qualified to serve as a Circuit Court judge under the Tennessee Constitution,” said John Spragens, Glanton’s attorney. “He looks forward to the opportunity to appear in front of the Election Commission tomorrow.”
The Davidson County Election Commission will hear the case in a special meeting scheduled Friday morning at 9 a.m.
Glanton is one of two candidates, along with Lynne Ingram, looking to unseat Jones, who drew opposition after a special prosecutor was appointed to investigate revelations from his divorce proceedings. During the divorce, Jones testified to hiding $100,000 from creditors by burying it in his backyard as well as accessing emails from his wife’s work phone. He also admitted to impersonating another man in order to obtain a hotel bill.
Jones is currently a judge for the Eighth Circuit. He unsuccessfully sought a seat on the Tennessee Supreme Court late last year.
Meanwhile, David Ridings is attempting to get back on the ballot in the General Sessions Division VII race. The Davidson County Democratic Party removed Ridings from the May primary after challenges were made to his bona fides as a Democrat.
In a suit filed in Chancery Court, Ridings now claims that General Sessions judges are municipal races and therefore should be nonpartisan.
“The Tennessee Democratic Party is without authorization to disqualify Mr. Ridings from the ballot for General Sessions judge in Davidson County and is without authority to conduct a partisan primary for that office,” the suit claims. Ridings is represented by Jeffrey Roberts.
Davidson County Democratic Party chair Tara Houston disagreed.
“In Tennessee we elect judges via partisan primary and general election, and that means the county parties have a responsibility to evaluate whether candidates are members of their respective party in good standing,” she said. “In this case, David Ridings has been consistent, vocal and public in his support for Republican candidates and principles, and for that reason, the county party determined him ineligible for the Democratic ballot.”
Ridings’ opponent for the General Sessions seat is Marcus Floyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.