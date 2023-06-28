The Federal Aviation Authority this week said it would temporarily block a state takeover of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority that oversees Nashville International Airport.
According to Axios, the FAA did not take a stance on the new state law that gave state officials control of the MNAA board, but instead was pausing implementation while the city's lawsuit challenging the changes plays out.
Currently, the Nashville mayor appoints members to the board. Under the new law, part of a suite of legislation aimed at Nashville governance this year, the governor and speakers of the House and Senate would each get appointments to the board.
Those state leaders have now picked their appointments to the board, should a court uphold the law. According to the Nashville Business Journal, House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) has tapped current airport board member and businessman Bobby Joslin and attorney and former state economic development official Masami Tyson. According to multiple reports, Joslin was part of the discussions that led to the state takeover.
Gov. Bill Lee, also a Republican, picked state economic development commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Nashville developer Tony Giarratana. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) is naming state Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and local developer Jimmy Granbery, a current board member, to the authority.
Pending court action, the law is set to go into effect on July 1.