The Davidson County Election Commission on Friday voted to remove Luvell Glanton from the May 3 Democratic primary ballot following a challenge to his residency. The vote was 3-2 along party lines, with three Republicans voting to remove and the two Democrats voting to leave him on the ballot.
Embattled Circuit Court Judge Kelvin Jones brought the challenge, arguing that Glanton’s residence is in Williamson County where the plaintiff’s attorney owns a home. His mother currently lives in the home while Glanton says he moved to his Jefferson Street offices last summer. The Republican commissioners — Chairman Jim DeLanis, Dan Davis and Ross Evans — sided with Jones. Democratic commissioners Tricia Hertzfeld and A.J. Starling voted against removal.
“I don’t think there’s any question that Mr. Glanton is a busy lawyer who sleeps in his office sometimes,” DeLanis said. “There are questions in my mind with whether that’s a hard working lawyer or whether it’s someone who has moved into his office.“
The hearing was the second in two weeks. At a four-hour Davidson County Election Commission meeting on March 11, the commissioners took no vote.
In summary remarks, Glanton’s attorney John Spragens said that there was only one person with a credibility problem in the room: “the man who buried $100,000 in his backyard to avoid creditors.”
Jones is currently being investigated by a special prosecutor following allegations of fraud arising from his recent divorce. During the divorce trial, Jones testified to hiding $100,000 from creditors by burying it in his backyard as well as accessing emails from his wife’s work phone. He also admitted to impersonating another man in order to obtain a hotel bill.
Glanton said after the meeting that he would make a decision soon about whether to appeal the commission’s decision in Davidson County Chancery Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.