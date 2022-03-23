Five days after being removed from the ballot by the Davidson County Election Commission, Luvell Glanton has filed suit to be placed back on it.
The lawsuit, filed in Davidson County Chancery Court Wednesday morning, alleges that the commission erred by siding with Judge Kelvin Jones’ challenge to Glanton’s Davidson County residency. On a party-line decision, the three Republican commissioners voted to exclude Glanton by a 3-2 margin. The suit alleges that the partisan nature of the vote was responsible for “usurping the Democratic Party’s exclusive control over its primary ballot and denying Mr. Glanton procedural protections.”
The suit further alleges that the commission structured the hearings incorrectly, placing the burden of proof on Glanton to show why he should not be removed rather than on the challenge to prove he lived outside the county after Aug. 4, 2021.
“If Candidate Glanton wins the primary, state law affords Judge Jones a remedy through the nomination contest process,” Glanton contends in a companion filing. “What he cannot do is avoid the party nomination process by inviting three Republican election commissioners to usurp the Democratic Party’s ‘exclusive’ control over its own nomination process.”
The challenge, the suit alleges, should have been made to the Davidson County Democratic Party and not the commission. Glanton has asked for a temporary injunction to prevent ballots being printed without his name on them.
Glanton is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Eighth Circuit Court seat Jones was elected to in 2014. Also running is former Legal Aid Society attorney Lynne Ingram.
Jones has drawn competition in part because he is currently being investigated by a special prosecutor following allegations of fraud arising from his recent divorce. During the divorce trial, Jones testified to hiding $100,000 from creditors by burying it in his backyard as well as accessing emails from his wife’s work phone. He also admitted to impersonating another man in order to obtain a hotel bill.
The case is filed in Chancery Court, Part III and is styled Luvell Glanton vs. Davidson County Election Commission. Glanton is represented by John Spragens.
