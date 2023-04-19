Nashville gets a lot of attention for its successes — the cranes dotting the skyline, the big businesses moving to town. But the city is also facing significant challenges. Housing, a good education and a good wage are out of reach for too many Nashvillians. It’s up to those on our 2023 In Charge list to push the city toward a brighter future.
Ralph Alvarado — Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health: Gov. Bill Lee appointed former Kentucky legislator in 2022 to replace Lisa Piercey. Alvarado encouraged COVID-19 vaccination, state abortion ban and cut HIV funding in first weeks in office.
Hal Andrews — CEO, Trilliant Health: Led the data and analytics venture since its founding in 2017. Previously helped lead Digital Reasoning, Aegis and Shareable, among others.
Richard Ashworth — President and CEO, Tivity Health: Pharmacist and former Walgreens executive took top spot at Tivity in 2020 and oversaw company’s $575 million sale of Nutrisystem. Company was bought for $2 billion by Stone Point Capital and taken private in 2022.
Cindy Baier — CEO, Brookdale Senior Living: Former company CFO and Navigant and Central Parking exec has steered Brookdale through restructuring and sales. The company reportedly explored a sale in 2022. In 2023, Brookdale made several leadership changes and looks to recover occupancy losses.
Jack Bailey — Managing Director, Bailey & Company.: With political background and more than 20 years of middle-market experience, founded in 2005 the Brentwood-based investment bank that has worked on deals worth more than a collective $17 billion. In 2018 launched equity fund with a portfolio spanning health care services and technology.
Michael Bailey — CEO, American Health Partners: Leads Franklin-based provider of long-term care, acute care psychiatric hospitals and other health care services in 10 states. The 40-plus-year-old company in 2021 was purchased by a Michigan investment firm.
Jeff Balser — President and CEO, Vanderbilt University Medical Center: Has led hospital system since 2009 and serves as dean of med school after overseeing the hospital and Vanderbilt University separation in 2016. VUMC began construction on a 15-story inpatient tower in 2022.
Brian Barnes — Blakeford Senior Life: Took the helm of the company in 2018 with more than a decade of senior care experience. Blakeford opened its first memory care facility in November.
Adam Boehler — CEO, Rubicon Founders: Formed the fund with a debut target of $300 million in 2021. Formerly served as director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation in the Trump administration before setting up shop in Nashville.
Marty Bonick — President and CEO, Ardent Health Services: 25-year hospital operations veteran oversees Ardent’s 30 facilities and more than 26,000 employees. Company announced remote care deal and moved from Green Hills to Seven Springs in 2022.
Chuck Byrge — President and CEO, Harpeth Capital: Took over the middle market investment banking firm in 2005 after years of experience in M&A and capital raising and leading FTN Financial’s i-banking team.
Ed Caldwell — CEO, CarePayment: Assumed leadership at patient engagement and care-financing company in 2021. Initially joined the company as chief revenue officer in 2015.
Ed Cantwell — President and CEO, Center for Medical Interoperability: Leads nonprofit research lab focused on developing standards and systems around health care data patient accessibility and security. Communications industry veteran previously worked for West Health Institute and 3M’s wireless division.
Devin Carty — CEO, Martin Ventures: Leads investment firm with a specialty in health care technology and tech-enabled services. Co-founded Wellvana Health and Reimagine Care.
Apryl Childs-Potter — President, Nashville Health Care Council: Came from the Greater Memphis Chamber to lead the council, where she replaced Haley Hovious. Council will host national conference in September.
Stu Clark — CEO, Premise Health: Former CHD Meridian executive vice president who took the helm at what would become Premise in 2006. Oversaw the 2014 worksite health care merger that created the company and sits on the board of Nashville Health Care Council.
Dick Cowart — Shareholder, Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz: Works with for-profit and nonprofit providers on policy and governance issues as the longtime leader of firm’s health and public policy group.
Bob Crants — Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Pharos Capital Group: Co-founded with Kneeland Youngblood the Dallas and Nashville-based firm that invests in home health and other businesses.
Neil de Crescenzo — CEO, Change Healthcare: Oracle veteran took over at the former Emdeon in 2013. Change’s acquisition by UnitedHealth Group went through in 2022 despite Department of Justice efforts.
Michael Cuffe — Chief Clinical Officer and Executive Vice President, HCA: Took on the role in early 2022 at the hospital giant, replacing Jonathan Perlin. Held previous posts at Duke University.
Davis Curtis and Justin DeWitte — Managing Partners, Graham Healthcare Capital: Founded the firm in Nashville in 2018, and has since invested in businesses centered on autism care, home health, specialty pharmacy and home infusion, among others.
Daniel Dawes — Executive Director, Meharry Global Health Equity Institute: National public health leader and author formerly of Morehouse School of Medicine tapped to lead Meharry’s future school of global public health.
Nancy-Ann DeParle — Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Consonance Capital Partners: Former head of White House Office of Health Reform in the Obama administration manages portfolio in health care private equity. She also serves as director at CVS and HCA.
David Dill — CEO, LifePoint Health: Began leading new iteration of LifePoint following union with RCCH HealthCare Partners after joining company in 2007. In 2021 launched a health tech incubator and currently acts as chairman of the Nashville Health Care Council board of directors.
Dan Elrod — Attorney, Butler Snow: Certificate-of-need and licensing expert and longtime member of firm’s health care regulatory and transactions group. Successfully helped guide VUMC through contested plan to expand to Rutherford County.
Bill Frist — Co-Founder and Partner, Frist Cressey Ventures: Former U.S. Senate majority leader and founder of health equity nonprofit NashvilleHealth. With a transplant surgery background, he also holds a special partner position at private equity firm Cressey and Company.
Bobby Frist — Chairman and CEO, HealthStream: Co-founder of health care workforce development company that in 2023 announced a $7 million acquisition of health care tech company and a partnership with Ardent. Company paused acquisitions in early 2020 but has since gone on a spending spree.
Harrison Frist — CEO, naviHealth: Became CEO at post-acute care management company focused on senior citizens in early 2021 after starting there in 2015.
David Grams — CEO, Compassus: Former president of the Brentwood-based home health care, infusion, palliative and hospice services provider was promoted to CEO in 2021.
David Guth — CEO, Centerstone: Co-founded nonprofit behavioral health provider specializing in mental health and substance use disorder treatment and has steadily grown its footprint through acquisitions.
Brian Haile — CEO, Neighborhood Health: Former TennCare deputy COO and Jackson Hewitt exec took the helm of the nonprofit in 2017. Haile and the organization were at the center of the city’s COVID testing and vaccine efforts.
Jay Hardcastle — Partner, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings: Former Boult Cummings managing director and veteran health care adviser works with providers on M&A, joint ventures, Medicare/Medicaid issues and whistleblower defenses.
Sam Hazen — CEO, HCA Healthcare: Took reins from Milton Johnson at city’s most prominent health care company in 2019 after two years as president. The company announced several leadership changes as part of organizational restructuring in 2022.
James Hildreth — President and CEO, Meharry Medical College: Began leading one of the nation’s oldest and largest historically Black academic health science centers in 2015. School played an integral part in pandemic responses locally and nationally while looking to expand its offerings.
Tim Hingtgen — CEO, Community Health Systems: Took the top job in 2021 after joining the company in 2008. Predecessor Wayne Smith retired from the CHS lead board spot in 2022.
Angela Humphreys — Member, Bass Berry & Sims: Leads firm’s health care practice group where she works on health care mergers and acquisitions, operational matters and finance. Also serves as co-chair of the firm’s health care private equity team.
Christopher Hunter — CEO, Acadia Healthcare: In April 2022 was named to succeed Debbie Osteen at the Franklin-based behavioral health company that continues a run of acquisitions and joint ventures. Previously held positions at Humana, TriZetto and BlueCross BlueShield.
Harry Jacobson — Co-Founder and Partner, TriStar Health Partners: Serial entrepreneur and former VUMC CEO founded more than 10 companies and mentored a number of others. Works with multiple investment firms, including Iroquois Capital.
Shubhada Jagasia — President and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and West Hospitals: Former VUMC adult hospital chief of staff oversaw recent $300 million “Midtown Modernization,” including a women’s care emergency department and rehab hospital.
Alex Jahangir — Chairman, Metro Board of Health: Vanderbilt trauma surgeon turned local household name as lead of city’s COVID-19 task force. Released book in 2022 detailing the city’s response.
Michele Johnson — Executive Director and Co-Founder, Tennessee Justice Center: Runs nonprofit open since 1996, advocating for TennCare expansion, access to health care and other basic needs.
Bill Kampine — Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Healthcare Bluebook: Helps lead Brentwood-based company focused on cost transparency via health care “shopping” database. Previously held positions with CareSteps and Healthways.
Stephanie Kang — Bureau Director of Health Equity, Metro Public Health Department: Former health policy director at the federal level who took the helm of bureau formed to address social determinants of health in 2021.
A.J. Kazimi — President and CEO, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals: Founder and inaugural CEO of the company since 1999. The company’s value jumped in late 2021 when the FDA approved its ibuprofen injection.
Karen Lewis — Associate Dean of Student Affairs and Diversity, Belmont College of Medicine. Thirty-year student affairs and diversity veteran who has held roles at Meharry and other medical colleges. Part of the founding leadership team for the Christian medical college set to welcome students in fall 2024.
Wendy Long — President and CEO, Tennessee Hospital Association: Former TennCare chief and Metro Public Health Department director who earned her current title in 2019. Organization recently focused on health care workforce shortages.
Richard Manson — CEO, Sourcemark: Attorney who was appointed head of the health care and retail pharmacy product company in 2010. In 2022 was elected board chair of Metro Hospital Authority Board, which is overseeing the push for a future Nashville General replacement.
Charlie Martin — Chairman, Martin Ventures: Veteran hospital company exec returned to investment firm focused on technology in health care. Previously held roles at HCA and HealthTrust, Inc. and was CEO of Vanguard Health.
Phil Mazzuca — CEO, Williamson Medical Center: Former CHS operations exec took lead at the hospital company’s flagship location in 2021. Recently added emergency medical services in Nolensville, WMC now has more than 30 locations.
Russ Miller — CEO, Tennessee Medical Association: Organization veteran was promoted to chief executive role of the advocacy organization in 2013. Recently the association has been pushing for scope of practice preservation and physician insurance reimbursement issues.
Frank Morgan — VP of Investor Relations, HCA Healthcare: Former J.C. Bradford partner moved to internal investor relations in 2021 after career as an outside health care analyst at RBC Capital and Jeffries.
Jeff Patton — President and CEO, OneOncology: Hematologist and oncologist who also serves as president of physician services for the cancer care network. Former longtime leader of Tennessee Oncology.
Clay Phillips — Senior VP of Strategy and Managed Care, Summit BHC: Spent 15 years at BlueCross before joining behavioral health company last year.
Mark Phillips — Chief Nursing Officer, Ascension Saint Thomas: Came from Texas health systems to lead the hospital company’s area locations.
C. Wright Pinson — Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer, Vanderbilt University Medical Center: Leads on partnerships with regional providers. Recently opened Pleasant View Clinic.
Anthony Pudlo — Executive Director, Tennessee Pharmacists Association: Pharmacist began his role at the member organization in 2021 after working with the Iowa Pharmacy Association.
Jim Rechtin — President and CEO, Envision Healthcare: Former OptumCare and DaVita Medical Group exec came to physician staffing company looking to mitigate health care workforce shortages in 2020.
Bill Rutherford — CFO, HCA Healthcare: 30-plus-year HCA veteran has led the company through industry-defying financial performance.
Jerry Shelton — President and CEO, Cryoport: Moved life science logistics company to Brentwood in 2021 and saw increase in demand for temperature-controlled supply chain services with the release of COVID-19 vaccines.
Sean Narayan — CEO, Emids: Succeeded co-founder and longtime leader Saurabh Sinha as CEO for the data management and AI health care and tech company earlier this year. Formerly held roles at Apexon and Atos, among others.
Brad Smith — Founder and CEO, Russell Street Ventures: Former Trump administration Medicare and Medicaid exec who worked on Operation Warp Speed vaccine development now focused on launching and scaling health care companies. Previously co-founder and CEO of Aspire Health.
Jim Sohr — Chairman, Powered Health: Co-founder and former CEO of the now defunct AIM Healthcare, launched health IT investment company Powered in 2013. Portfolio includes Perception Health, Xsolis and Relatient.
Anderson Spickard — Dean, Belmont College of Medicine: Took over the top spot of the under-construction medical college after founding dean Bill Bates left for medical reasons. Will oversee the college set to open in 2024 through its accreditation process.
Chase Spurlock — CEO, Decode Health: Former Vanderbilt University Medical Center professor co-founded the local tech startup that developed an AI platform to identify emerging trends in pandemic outbreaks.
Ute Strand — President and CEO, UnitedHealthcare: Named to the lead role in 2021 after working for the company since 2016. Manages state and community partner relationships for the insurance giant’s Community Plan of Tennessee.
Fahad Tahir — President and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas: Former chief strategy officer named to top spot replacing Tim Adams in 2023. Formerly served as CEO of Saint Thomas’ West and Midtown campuses.
Anne Hancock Toomey — President, Jarrard Inc.: Company co-founder named CEO earlier this year after serving as chief development officer for five years. She previously held roles at The Ingram Group and Surgical Alliance and succeeds inaugural president David Jarrard.
Brent Turner — CEO, Summit BHC: Took the top spot for the addiction treatment and behavioral health network in 2020. Formerly served as an exec at local companies Acadia and Psychiatric Solutions.
Michael Uchrin — CEO, Monogram Health: Leader of the kidney care organization, which raised $375 million in an early 2023 funding round. The company looks to grow its in-home treatment offerings.
Zacnite Vargas — President, National Association of Hispanic Nurses Tennessee: Trevecca alum founded the first state chapter of the 40-year-old national organization in 2021.
Kyle Wailes — CEO, Wellvana: Joined the Martin Ventures-backed startup in early 2022 after serving as CFO for SmileDirectClub. Wellvana creates networks of independent health care providers.
Jennifer Weaver — Partner, Holland & Knight: Co-led Waller’s health care industry team prior to the firm’s merger with Holland & Knight. Has experience as a litigator defending providers.
Joseph Webb — CEO, Nashville General Hospital: Former Methodist Le Bonheur exec and TSU alum overseeing development of replacement location for the city’s safety net hospital. Fought off ex-Mayor Megan Barry’s proposal to end inpatient care and is pushing for Metro support for a new facility.
Phil Wenk — CEO, Delta Dental of Tennessee: Former dentist joined insurer in 1997 and was tapped to lead it in early 2000. Handed president title to Jeff Ballard in 2022. Carrier works with more than 2,100 employer groups.
Karen Winkfield — Executive Director, Meharry-Vanderbilt Alliance: Radiation oncologist appointed to lead the strategic partnership between Vanderbilt and Meharry in 2020. In 2021 was named by President Joe Biden to the National Cancer Advisory Board.
Mark Yancy — CEO, NashvilleHealth: Named leader of the nonprofit founded by Bill Frist in 2022 and served on White House advisory board for health equity. Organization completed data collection on hypertension and a review of the city’s COVID-19 response.