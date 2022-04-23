The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
Antoine Agassi — Chairman and CEO, Trinisys: Has led data management and integration company since early 2015. Was previously president of Cogent Healthcare and CIO at 21st Century Oncology.
Charlie Apigian — Executive Director, Belmont Data Collaborative: Arrived at Belmont in August 2021, having previously served as director of the Data Science Institute at MTSU Jones College of Business. A key player in region’s efforts to boost IT workforce.
Rob Bellenfant — Founder and CEO, TechnologyAdvice: Retook reins of business technology consulting firm in 2017 after short stint as chief strategy officer. Previously CEO of Thrive Marketing Group also founded investment vehicle 615 Ventures.
Michael Berman — CEO, Ncontracts: Has been with financial and compliance software firm since 2009 and has overseen growth spurt driven by several acquisitions. Company’s deal for California-based QuestSoft grew team to 260 and client roster to 3,700 financial institutions.
Joan Butters — CEO, Xsolis: Leads growing marketer of machine learning and artificial intelligence tools that mine EMRs and claims data. In 2019 bought fellow local software company MEDarchon and in 2020 hired former Brookdale and Change Healthcare exec Chris Bayham to be COO.
Elise Cambournac — CEO, Greater Nashville Technology Council: Former cybersecurity lead at HCA’s Parallon was this year tapped to succeed longtime Nashville tech scene booster Brian Moyer.
Meg Chamblee — EVP, Tennessee, UDig: Tapped in 2020 to lead lT consulting firm’s team across the state after working as director at CGI. Was 2020 president of Women in Technology of Tennessee and is co-founder of Tech Council’s emerging leaders program.
Alex Curtis — Chief Development Officer, Greater Nashville Technology Council: Spear-heads council’s advocacy work at state and federal levels. Previously was director of Creators’ Freedom Project.
Greg Daily — Chairman and CEO, i3 Verticals: Serial payment tech entrepreneur in 2012 launched i3, which now processes $14 billion in transactions annually.
Wellford Dillard — CEO, CM Group: Leads global marketing technology player that bought local success story Emma in 2017. Backed by NY investment firm Insight Partners. Team bought five firms during recent two-year span, growing revenues to more than $250 million.
Keith Durbin — CIO and Director of IT Services Department, Metro Government: Has led Metro’s IT team since 2009 after being member of Metro Council. Former HCA IT&S manager established data center for city and led push to make more data publicly available.
Tod Fetherling — Managing Director, Huron: Serial entrepreneur who built on IT career at HCA to help build GoNoodle, Stratasan and other firms and, as Tech Council president, was part of core team that launched EC. Recently left Perception Health for Huron.
Nikki Gibson — Nashville Site Director, Dell: Oversees with Henry Pile (former GM of Marathon Music Works and Exit/In) the tech giant’s local campus, which has grown to 1,800 people in recent years. HR specialist who joined Dell in 1999 and was named to leadership position in 2017.
Bill Grana — CEO, HCTec: Former PureSafety CEO who has helped build health IT and managed services company into major player that now works with more than 1,000 hospitals.
Ray Guzman — CEO, SwitchPoint Ventures: Co-founded consulting/equity investing firm in 2018 with Damian Mingle after building WPC Healthcare and transitioning to buyer Intermedix. Machine learning and AI clients include PhyMed and Decode Health, the former IQuity.
Amy Harris — Graduate Program Director, Middle Tennessee State University: Longtime professor of computer science and related disciplines, now also leading advocacy group Women in Technology of Tennessee.
Tammy Hawes — Founder and CEO, Virsys12: Started and leads firm that helps health care companies integrate Salesforce. Previously worked in tech positions at HCA, Central Parking and Paradigm Health.
Amy Henderson — President and COO, Nashville Software School: Leads growing nonprofit education venture day to day. Led Firefly Logic through growth and sale to LeanKit and was 2020 chair of Greater Nashville Technology Council board.
Dov Hirsch — GM, Immersive Health Group, The Glimpse Group: Veteran health care and tech exec who joined New York-based Glimpse in 2019 after stints with Entrepreneur Center and other organizations. Also adviser to entrepreneurs going through Vanderbilt’s Wond’ry program.
Beth Hoeg — COO, Trinisys: Joined data conversion and integration company in 2009 and has more than 20 years of IT and organizational improvement experience. Past president of Women in Technology of Tennessee.
Jim Jirjis — Chief Health Information Officer, HCA Healthcare: Former VUMC chief medical information officer who joined hospital giant in 2013 to focus on interoperability, clinician and patient tools and tech acquisitions such as PatientKeeper and MobileHeartbeat. In 2019 was named to federal government’s Health Information Technology Advisory Committee.
Kevin Jones — CEO, Celero Commerce: Veteran fintech exec who in 2018 founded Celero with backing from LLR Partners. Company processes more than $14 billion in card payments annually from 40,000 businesses.
Peter Marcum — Founding Partner, Dev Digital and Managing Partner, Kernel Equity: Serial entrepreneur has built web application and development company after running Nashville Computer Liquidators and Bargain Hunt, among others. Has added Bahamas and India offices to presence here.
Marty Paslick — Senior VP and CIO, HCA: Three-decade veteran of hospital operator, where he oversees more than 5,800 IT&S workers working at five data centers and 15 support offices. Named to Tech Council Hall of Fame in 2020.
Joelle Phillips — President, AT&T Tennessee: Has since 2013 overseen state operations for telecom giant, which has invested billions in networks. Now leading AT&T’s reinvention of downtown building damaged during Christmas Day 2020 bombing.
Martin Renkis — VP, OpenBlue Security and Innovation, Johnson Controls: Founder and CEO of cloud software and video venture Smartvue Corp., which he sold to Republic of Ireland-based Johnson Controls in 2018.
Paul Ricci — CEO, Qualifacts: Former Nuance Communications leader who recently took over from David Klements as leader of firm that develops software for behavioral health care providers. Company works with more than 800 agencies. Acquired in 2020 a Maryland peer with backing of Warburg Pincus.
Aaron Salow — CEO, XOi Technologies: Founded wearable tech company that now focuses on field service work and has completed more than 600,000 jobs. In 2019 landed $11 million in funding from investor group that includes Nashville Capital Network.
Shaun Shankel — CEO, Fresh Technology: Former songwriter who has since 2017 run Fresh Hospitality arm that markets multiple IT systems that handle $330 million in annual food sales.
Nicole Tremblett — VP of Information Technology Group, HCA: Leads strategy and planning for hospital company’s national tech team of more than 5,500. Regional knowledge and advocacy connector, former Greater Nashville Technology Council board chair and now board member of TechBridge TN.
Barry Vandevier — COO, Asurion: Leads product management, tech and supply chain teams for device insurer and tech services titan. Former Tech Council board chair who previously was, among others, CTO at Travelocity and CIO at Sabre.
John Wark — CEO, Nashville Software School: Founded and bootstrapped nonprofit training academy now based in airport area and recruited Amy Henderson to be first president.
