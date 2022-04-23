The effects of a tumultuous 2020 were still evident in 2021. Now, the region’s business, political and civic leaders are helping bring their organizations into a new era. We hope this 13th edition of the In Charge list is not unlucky. Those on it embody what it means to be “in charge,” and it will be up to them to make sure the city and state continue their collective forward trajectory.
See the In Charge lists for other industries here.
Amy Adams Strunk — Controlling Owner, Tennessee Titans: Has asserted herself in numerous ways, most notably by leading effort that brought 2019 NFL Draft to Nashville. Now undertaking new challenge, as franchise and Metro negotiate whether to renovate Nissan Stadium or build a new one entirely.
Casey Alexander — Men’s Basketball Coach, Belmont: Belmont Athletics Hall of Fame member was named head coach of men’s basketball team after legendary coach Rick Byrd retired. Has kept the program humming, with 25-plus wins in both of first two seasons.
Mikki Allen — Director of Athletics, Tennessee State: Took over as TSU AD for retired Teresa Phillips, who held the position for 16 years. Lured Titans legend Eddie George to coach football program.
Ian Ayre — CEO, Nashville SC: With background in directing professional soccer teams in England and Germany, Ayre led Nashville’s entry in Major League Soccer. Took over as CEO of Nashville SC in 2018 and now looks to welcome fans to the team’s newly built stadium.
Bernard Childress — Executive Director, TSSAA: Under his direction, body achieved long-discussed public-private split with its 2017 reclassification and expanded to nine classifications for football. Managed challenge of competition amid COVID-19.
Tim Corbin — Baseball Coach, Vanderbilt: Sustained success over 18 seasons including two national championships and has produced string of Major League players and prospects, including first overall MLB draft picks (David Price in 2006 and Dansby Swanson in 2016). Has become resource for coaches in other sports both on campus and nationwide.
Scott Corley — Director of Athletics, Belmont: Star basketball player during Belmont’s NAIA era has applied a contemporary business model to athletics department operations since 2016 hiring. Recently landed BU an invite to the Missouri Valley Conference.
Willy Daunic — Nashville Predators Play-by-Play Man and Co-Host of Darren, Daunic & Chase (102.5 The Game): As Preds’ television broadcast voice, has the ears of loyal and passionate fan base. Role as co-host of mid-day talk show on Predators’ flagship station affords opportunity to share NHL franchise’s message.
Beth Debauche — Commissioner, Ohio Valley Conference: In 11 years on the job, now faces the prospect of schools departing the Brentwood-based league and attracting programs to fill the void.
Mark Elliott — Director of Athletics, Trevecca: Has led school’s transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II competition and wrote operating codes for G-MAC, the first new NCAA Division II conference in 25 years, to ensure Trevecca had a place to compete. Also has upgraded facilities, including new basketball floor and a high-tech lighting system for baseball.
Monica Fawknotson — Executive Director, Metro Sports Authority: Between negotiations over a renovated or completely new Titans stadium, the opening of a Nashville SC stadium and the return of NASCAR to Nashville, it’s a busy time to be a city government official focused on sports.
Sean Henry — CEO, Nashville Predators: Franchise sold out every home game from 2017–20, leading team to put a cap on season ticket sales, until the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season prematurely. Impact of franchise’s fan engagement under his leadership was apparent in tens of thousands who turned up outside Bridgestone Arena for 2017 playoff games and a large showing for this year’s Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium.
Philip Hutcheson — Director of Athletics, Lipscomb: Bison men’s basketball team made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018 and men’s and women’s soccer teams each advanced in their respective NCAA tournaments. His direction over past decade is paying dividends for nearly all of school’s athletic programs.
John Hynes — Head Coach, Nashville Predators: Named third head coach in franchise history in 2021. Won NCAA national championship with Boston College in 1995. Worked with Predators GM David Poile with the USA Hockey National Development team.
Mike Jacobs — General Manager, Nashville SC: Worked with CEO Ian Ayre to construct a roster that included 2020 and 2021 MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman. While keeping the core from the inaugural season, has made several key moves ahead of 2022 season.
Clark Lea — Head Coach, Vanderbilt Football: A former Commodore who was DC at Notre Dame before returning to Nashville. Trying to rebuild a struggling program.
Candice Storey Lee — Athletics Director, Vanderbilt: Took over for Malcolm Turner as Vanderbilt AD in 2021. Served as deputy director of athletics for five years and sports administrator for football and women’s basketball. Became first Black woman to lead an SEC athletics program. Fired football coach Derek Mason after a disappointing seven-year run and hired VU alum Clark Lea as his replacement.
Paul Mason — Program Director, 104.5-FM The Zone: His station is the flagship for the Tennessee Titans as well as local outlet for University of Tennessee football and basketball. Three daily local shows rank among most highly rated anywhere in country and influence local dialogue.
Chris Massaro — Director of Athletics, Middle Tennessee State: In 14 years on the job, MTSU teams have won 58 conference championships. School launched $100 million campaign for facility upgrades to benefit all sports. Considered moving MTSU to MAC from C-USA during recent conference realignment wave.
Chase McCabe — Program Director, ESPN 102.5-FM The Game: A well-known voice on talk shows and Predators’ broadcasts, late last year took on new leadership role at station.
Erik Moses — President, Nashville Superspeedway: First Black track president in NASCAR history. Previously ran D.C.’s XFL franchise. Now among those overseeing NASCAR’s return to Middle Tennessee.
Chris Parker — President, Music City Grand Prix: A top-level corporate sales, sponsorship and marketing strategy guru. Previously served as executive vice president and chief sales officer of Nashville Predators and director of corporate partnerships and sponsorship sales manager with San Jose Sharks.
David Poile — President of Hockey Operations and GM, Nashville Predators: Winningest general manager in NHL history and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee. Was NHL’s 2017 General Manager of the Year after having been finalist three other times. Lone resume missing item is a Stanley Cup.
Shea Ralph — Head Coach, Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball: Former player and assistant coach at powerhouse UConn who came to VU for 2021-22 season and has already shown signs of a revival.
Scott Ramsey — President and CEO, Nashville Sports Council: Nashville sports’ biggest cheerleader who has his hands in efforts to bring major events to town, including NFL Draft and NHL Stadium Series.
Jon Robinson — Executive VP and General Manager, Tennessee Titans: Has shown he won’t settle for status quo. Fired head coach Mike Mularkey following playoff appearance and has been willing to move on from fan favorites such as Demarco Murray and Marcus Mariota in attempt to improve franchise. Signed franchise faces Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry to big-money extensions in 2020 offseason.
Gary Smith — Head Coach, Nashville SC: Led club to playoffs in first two years in the MLS, a rare achievement. Now heads a team that retains much of its core and preps to compete in new stadium.
Jerry Stackhouse — Head Coach, Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball: Former college and NBA star, now in his third year coaching the Commodores. Has secured recruiting coups and this year showed signs of improvement by doubling conference win total from marks of previous two years.
Rick Stockstill — Head Coach, MTSU Football: Blue Raiders coach since 2006 has tallied more than 100 wins in Murfreesboro.
Mike Vrabel — Head Coach, Tennessee Titans: Three-time Super Bowl champion as a player, took over as Titans head coach after firing of Mike Mularkey. In his second season, guided Titans to their first AFC championship game since 2002. In 2020, he coached Tennessee to first 11-win season since 2008, and in 2021 the team secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Titans have made playoffs every season with Vrabel at helm.
Frank Ward — Co-Owner, Nashville Sounds: With partners bought AAA club (now again affiliated with Milwaukee) in 2009 and laid out vision for what is now First Horizon Park near downtown. Stepped into bigger operational role in early 2021 after GM Adam Nuse departed for a vice president role with the Titans.
