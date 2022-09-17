The Nashville Post and sister publication Nfocus Magazine came together on Sept. 9 once again to jointly present the Post’s Most Powerful Women and Nfocus’ Model Behavior programs at the Conrad Nashville.
The Most Powerful Women panelists were Shubhada Jagasia of Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and West, Zulfat Suara of the Metro Council, Nancy Keil of Second Harvest Food Bank and Sarah Trahern of Country Music Association. The conversation was led by Demetria Kalodimos of the Nashville Banner. Check out our individual Q&As with each woman below.
