Last week, nonprofit health care organization Siloam Health hosted Amplify Nashville 2022, an event to honor the achievements of area immigrants.
This year’s honorees included Dr. Alex Jahangir, leader of Nashville’s COVID-19 task force and professor of orthopedic surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He received the 2022 Culture Shaper award, presented by Mayor John Cooper.
"I'm grateful for how he drew on his experience as an immigrant to see the need to provide a culturally appropriate public health response to COVID-19 for the city's immigrant communities," Cooper said during the presentation at OZ Arts Nashville.
Mina Johnson, the first Japanese-naturalized citizen to be elected to Nashville Metro Council; Crown Bakeries founder and CEO Cordia Harrington and Egyptian community leader George Hanna also received awards.
Siloam Health has served immigrant communities in Nashville for more than 30 years.
