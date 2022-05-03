Asset management firm AllianceBernstein officially opened its new headquarters at Fifth + Broadway last week.
The company occupies floors 17 through 24 (221,000 square feet) of 501 Commerce — one of the two Fifth + Broadway towers.
AllianceBernstein first announced plans to move to Nashville from New York City in 2018 and now has more than 1,000 employees in the local office. By the end of 2024, the company said, that number will reach 1,250 employees.
“From Tokyo to London, AB remains focused on staying ahead of the curve and bringing all of our offices to the next generation,” AB CEO Seth Bernstein said in a release. “Our new headquarters in Nashville reflects our firm’s focus on creating top-of-the-line and sustainable office spaces for our employees. We could not be prouder to call Nashville and 501 Commerce our new home.”
Photos courtesy of AllianceBernstein
