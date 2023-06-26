Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties has tapped Patrick Moore to lead its Opry Entertainment Group as CEO.
Moore, who most recently served as executive vice president for North American retail at Carter’s, Inc., has stepped down from the RHP board to take the position. He served on the board since 2015.
Ryman Hospitality owns 70 percent of Opry Entertainment Group, which includes the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, ACL Live at Moody Theater in Austin and other entertainment properties.
Moore will work from Nashville. Prior to Carter’s, he was chief strategy officer at YP Holdings and a consultant at McKinsey & Company.
“Patrick’s addition to the OEG team is the next step in our long-term strategic plan to grow OEG,” Ryman Hospitality CEO Mark Fioravanti said in a release. “Patrick will spend much of his time working with our partners at NBCUniversal and Atairos to implement the long-term strategy for reaching new audiences and connecting country music lovers worldwide to our one-of-a-kind assets.”