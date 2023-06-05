Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties, via a subsidiary, has agreed to purchase the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa for approximately $800 million, according to regulatory filings.
The seller is the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), a subsidiary of investment giant Blackstone Inc.
RHP owns the Ryman Auditorium, the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and various other hospitality and entertainment properties nationwide.
The deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter, according to the filing.
"We identified the JW Marriott Hill Country as an ideal acquisition target quite some time ago,” RHP CEO Mark Fioravanti said in a release. “Located in an attractive and growing market with no emerging competitive supply, this beautiful resort is a natural complement to our existing Gaylord Hotels portfolio and offers significant opportunities to serve the group and leisure sides of our business.”
A Blackstone official said that the sale represented a $275 million profit over five years.
The resort opened in 2010 and includes more than 1,000 rooms, a 26,000-square-foot spa, eight food and beverage outlets, and two TPC (Tournament Players Club) golf courses.
BofA Securities, Bass, Berry & Sims and Greenberg Traurig advised RHP on the deal. Citigroup Global Markets, Eastdil Secured, J.P. Morgan Securities, Santander US Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Wells Fargo and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised BREIT.