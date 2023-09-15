Tennessee tourism generated $29 billion in visitor spending in 2022, with Nashville visitor spending having increased 35 percent year-over-year.
According to data from the United Kingdom’s Tourism Economics (the U.S. headquarters of which are located in Wayne, Penn.) the state welcomed 141 million visitors last year.
Davidson County and the six contiguous counties (Cheatham, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Rutherford and Williamson) saw a 19.5 percent year-over-year increase in visitor spending.
Visitor spending in Davidson County generated about $9.97 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2022, an increase of about 35 percent from the 2021 figure. The spending generated about $1.02 billion in state and local tax revenue and helped fuel about 47,000 Davidson County jobs, the report notes.
Highlights from Tourism Economics’ Economic Impact of Travel 2022 report are as follows:
• All 95 counties saw an increase in visitor spending in 2022, and 63 counties outpaced inflation.
• State tourism generated $28.9 billion in direct visitor spending in 2022, up 19 percent from the 2021 number.
• International visitation spending reached $670 million, a 278 percent increase from 2021 and near pre-pandemic levels.
• The 141 million visitors in 2022 was up 10.5 percent year-over-year, with travelers in Tennessee having spent an estimated $79 million per day.
• Visitor spending generated $2.9 billion in state and local tax revenue. Without tourism, each Tennessee household would have to pay an additional $1,100 in taxes each year.
• Tennessee ranks 11th in the nation for travel spending, the highest rank ever and the fastest-growing state in the top 40 since 2018.
“Tennessee is thriving as tourism is soaring,” Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development commissioner, said in the release. “Our industry’s hard work is paying off with record levels of visitor spending and significantly outpacing inflation. It is our privilege to showcase these numbers and express our gratitude to our partners, attractions, elected leaders and visitors who made a record year for Tennessee.”
Iron Path invests in Minnesota company
Nashville health care and specialty industrials-focused private equity firm Iron Path Capital has announced an investment in TruTech Servo Motors & Systems.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
TruTech — which focuses on the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom electric motors — will serve as the first investment in Iron Path’s broader strategy related to industrial automation and motion control.
Founded in 2010 and based in Brooklyn Center, Minn., TruTech offers a broad suite of motion control and industrial automation solutions, ranging from semi-custom electric motors to fully customized complete motion solutions. Ted Paskvan serves as CEO.
Iron Path Capital is headquartered in Minneapolis. In addition to Nashville, the company has a presence in Charlottesville, Va.
“TruTech has a strong reputation of supporting customers through its high-quality design and engineering capabilities, and we’re thrilled to partner with Ted and the rest of the TruTech team to support their continued expansion in the motion control and automation sectors,” Rob Reistetter, Iron Path Capital managing partner, said in the release.
The transaction represents the sixth platform investment completed by Iron Path Capital.
McDermott is acting as its legal advisor and FORVIS LLP is acting as Iron Path’s financial advisor.
MNAA Board of Commissioners announces updates
The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners has announced the service of Jimmy Granbery (chair), Bobby Joslin (vice chair), Masami Tyson (secretary), developer Tony Giarratana, Sen. Jack Johnson and Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
The moves are part of the state of Tennessee's push earlier this year to take control of the airport board from the Nashville mayor, who previously appointed all commissioners. Metro is currently suing in an effort to reverse the legislation and reclaim the board.
Granbery has served on the board since 2018 and also serves as chair of the management, audit and compliance committee and a member of the finance, diversity and workforce committee. Granbery serves as chair/CEO of H.G. Hill Realty Company.
Joslin has served on the MNAA board since 2009 chair its operations, engineering and strategic planning committee. He is also a member of the management committee. Joslin is owner and founder of Joslin and Son Signs, which was founded in 1977.
Tyson is vice chair for the MNAA board’s management Committee and is a member of the operations Committee. A native of Yokohama, Japan, Tyson is a partner of Womble Bond Dickinson, leading the law firm’s Japan practice
Giarratana is a member of the MNAA board’s finance committee. He serves as the President of Giarratana LLC, which has developed more local site with high-rise buildings than any other development company.
Johnson serves as vice chair for the MNAA board’s finance committee and as a member of the management committee. Johnson represents the state’s 27th District, which includes most of Williamson County. He was first elected to the Tennessee State Senate in 2006.
McWhorter serves as chair for the MNAA board’s finance committee and is a member of the operations committee. He has served as the commissioner for TNECD since July 2022.
“The MNAA Board of Commissioners are an integral part of both BNA and JWN’s success,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport.
“I am grateful to each of these community leaders as they dedicate their time and expertise to the development and continued growth of our airports. I am confident in their leadership as they develop the broad policies that govern the operation of the authority to ensure we meet the travel demands of Middle Tennessee today and in the future.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.