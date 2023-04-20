Budget carrier Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it is adding this summer nonstop flights connecting Nashville International Airport to Wilmington Airport in Delaware.
According to a release, the service will begin on June 22 and operate twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Introductory one-way fares start at $39.
The flight is billed as an alternative to Philadelphia International Airport, with Houston-based Avelo as the only airline flying between Tennessee and Delaware.
Wilmington Airport (ILG) is located adjacent to multiple major highways within the Delaware Valley, which comprises Delaware and part of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. Wilmington is the largest city in a metropolitan statistical area with a population of about 730,000.
“This new route to the Wilmington/Philadelphia area exemplifies our ongoing commitment to bringing Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service to Nashville travelers,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in the release. “Getting to the four-state Delaware Valley region is now easier than ever.”
Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport, said the flight marks BNA’s first nonstop service to Wilmington.
The flight to ILG joins Avelo’s nonstop service connecting BNA to Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (read more here).
Avelo was founded in 2021 and has since accommodated more than 2 million customers on approximately 17,000 flights.