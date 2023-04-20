Avelo
Courtesy of Avelo Airlines

Budget carrier Avelo Airlines announced Thursday it is adding this summer nonstop flights connecting Nashville International Airport to Wilmington Airport in Delaware.

According to a release, the service will begin on June 22 and operate twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. Introductory one-way fares start at $39.  

