Republican leaders in the Tennessee General Assembly are seeking to strip tax funding for the $623 million Music City Center convention hall in response to Metro Council’s unwillingness to support efforts to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Nashville.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, a Franklin Republican, filed legislation last week deleting the tourism-related taxes used by the city to pay debt obligations for the Music City Center.
"Nashville has been afforded certain tools for the express purpose of encouraging convention tourism to the city,” Senate Speaker Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) told Axios. “Over the last year, Metro has made it clear they are no longer interested in aggressively recruiting top-tier conventions to Nashville. That message has been received loud and clear by the General Assembly. If Nashville wants to prioritize political posturing over prosperity for its people, that's their prerogative. But the state does not have to participate."
A portion of tax revenues from car rentals and hotel rooms — plus sales tax collected in the Music City Center and the Omni Hotel and excess sales tax revenues collected in a tourism development zone located within close proximity to the convention center — go to pay off the debt for the building’s construction, Axios reported.
Mayor John Cooper’s office told the news outlet that it is reviewing the legislation.