Solar energy and technology companies Silicon Ranch and First Solar have announced the expansion of their supply agreement announced in April.
According to a news release from Tempe, Arizona-based First Solar, the expansion will represent Silicon Ranch's efforts to support domestic solar infrastructure related to gigawatt supply. Related to the agreement, Silicon Ranch has secured 700 megawatts of thin-film photovoltaic solar modules, designed and developed in the United States.
The agreement expansion strengthens both companies' commitment to increasing solar energy supply and to promoting lower-carbon energy production processes, the release notes.
The announcement comes almost one year after Nashville-based Silicon Ranch — which serves as the North American solar platform for Shell (read here) and is one of the largest independent power producers in the United States — announced it will build, operate and own its first solar farm in Canada (read here).
“This agreement with First Solar represents the ‘right path’ for our module supply,” Reagan Farr, co-founder and chief executive officer at Silicon Ranch, said in the release. “In recent months, Silicon Ranch has re-affirmed our leadership in supporting U.S. solar manufacturers and decarbonizing our supply chain, and we are pleased ... to deliver the best possible power plants to serve our customers and communities across the U.S.”
Georges Antoun, First Solar chief commercial officer, said Silicon Ranch places a "genuine emphasis" on responsible solar development.
"And with the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available PV technology, First Solar delivers reliable and responsibly produced modules right in line with this vision,” Antoun said in the release.