DraftKings Sports & Social — a themed bar chain that is found at The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta and Ballpark Village next to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, among other high-profile locales — will open by year’s end at The Mall at Green Hills.
The effort to get the restaurant open comes as Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, the parent company of Sports & Social, preps to open in the Second Avenue building that previously housed The George Jones museum (read here).
Sports & Social will operate from a space that previously housed, in part, Panera Bread, according to a release.
The Taubman Realty Group owns The Mall at Green Hills, with General Manager Norah Buikstra saying Sports and Social will be “like no other restaurant or sports watching and gathering place in Nashville.”
Lease terms and the cost to get operational are not being disclosed.
Boston-based Live! Hospitality & Entertainment is a division of Baltimore-based The Cordish Companies, while DraftKings, a daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company, is also based in Boston. DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment partner on Sports & Social, which is billed as offering engaging, interactive fan-first destinations related to DraftKings' sports gaming products.
Sports & Social is also found at Texas Live! in Arlington; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in Philadelphia’s Stadium Complex; and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore/Washington corridor. Last month, Sports & Social opened its 11th location in North Carolina’s Triangle region (in Cary near Raleigh).
“Nashville is one of the most exciting cities in the country for dining and entertainment and we are thrilled to join its thriving hospitality scene when we open later this year,” Scott Steenrod, chief operating officer of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, said in the release.
James Beard Award nominee Chef John Suley oversees the Sports & Social menu.
The release notes The Mall at Green Hills Sports & Social will offer a 33-foot LED media wall that will allow guests to watch multiple games.
The announcement follows news that The Mall at Green Hills is preparing for Swiss watch-maker and retailer IWC Schaffhausen (read here) and fashion retailers Marc Jacobs (read here) and Dolce and Gabbana (read here).
Also headed to the Green Hills retail facility, according to the mall website, are Garage (fashion geared toward young women), Lids (hats), Lovisa (jewelry) and Upwest (women’s and men’s clothing).