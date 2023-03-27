DraftKings Sports & Social — a themed bar chain that is found at The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta and Ballpark Village next to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, among other high-profile locales — will open by year’s end at The Mall at Green Hills.

The effort to get the restaurant open comes as Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, the parent company of Sports & Social, preps to open in the Second Avenue building that previously housed The George Jones museum (read here).

